Rebels ready to roll at state

SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Lady Rebels will make their state softball appearance Friday.

G.W. Long looking to bring home the school’s second state title in one week following baseball’s championship win.

The Lady Rebels more the capable of doing so with a roster full of players who have state tournament experience, and know what it will take to come away with the crown.

“In the past, we’ve relied on pitching a lot but this year we’re going to have to hit the ball really well to win,” said senior Emmaline Hughes. “Our pitchers, they do a great job but we’re going to have to hit really good to beat teams once we go to state.”

Senior Dallas Potter added, “When we get down, if we start to think good thoughts and build up our confidence we usually do a lot better than just playing with bad attitudes.”

Long will face Thorsby in game one of the tourney Friday at 9 a.m.

