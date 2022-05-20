Advertisement

Rabies alert issued for part of Jackson County

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After multiple exposure incidents involving foxes that have either tested positive for rabies or have shown behavior consistent with rabies, an alert has been issued for part of Jackson County.

Health Department officials say the southern half of the county is under a rabies alert. This alert is for 60 days.

They say residents of Jackson County should be aware rabies is present in wild animals and pets are at risk if not vaccinated. An animal with rabies can infect other animals that have not been vaccinated. Health officials say to avoid raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats, and coyotes.

Rabies is a disease that impacts the nervous system and is fatal to warm-blooded animals and humans. If a human is exposed, the only treatment is a rabies-specific immune globulin and rabies immunization.

Health officials have a few tips for people when dealing with rabies:

  • Keep rabies vaccinations up to date for all pets.
  • If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact the Jackson County Health Department at 850-526-2412.
  • Call your local animal control agency to remove stray animals from your neighborhood.
  • DO NOT handle, feed or unintentionally attract wild animals by leaving pet food outside or garbage cans open.
  • NEVER adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.
  • Teach children NEVER to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear to be friendly.
  • Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools, or other similar areas.
  • Persons who have been bitten or scratched by wild or domestic animals should seek medical attention and report the injury to the Jackson County Health Department by calling 850-526-2412.

