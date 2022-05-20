Ozark car crash causes major delays

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - A car crash in Ozark has caused major delays, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALDOT says the crash happened on US231 NB @ MP43.3 before AL249 in Ozark. That’s just right in front of the Applebee’s on Highway 231.

News4 is unaware if the crash caused any injuries.

Drivers should expect lane blockage. ALDOT encourages those traveling through this area to use extreme caution.

