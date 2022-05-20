Man Seriously Injured After Being Struck With a Shovel

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Friday, 5-20-2022, officers responded to the 100 block of E. Lafayette Street for an assault in which a shovel was reported to have been used on the victim. Upon arrival, officers found the victim semi-conscious, and in fact had been assaulted with a shovel. The suspect, who was still at the scene, was identified as Mark Anthony Vaudo. It was learned both subjects had been involved in a verbal disagreement which turned physical. During the physical altercation, Vaudo picked up a shovel and struck the victim on the side of his head. The victim received serious, non-life threatening, injuries which consisted of a skull fracture, broken facial bones and a mangled ear. The victim was treated at Southeast Health and was later transferred to another facility for specialized treatment. Vaudo was treated and released for a minor injury.

Mark Anthony Vaudo, 43 years old, of Dothan, was charged with Assault First Degree. His bond was set at $30,000.00.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

