Hyundai to build electric vehicles at Alabama, Georgia plants

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It looks as though Hyundai is at the forefront of the nationwide push for putting more electric vehicles on the road. At the company’s Montgomery plant, two electric vehicles will soon begin production.

Between rising gas prices and more competitive pricing, interest continues to grow around electric vehicles.

“Not everybody can afford a $70,000 electric vehicle,” explained Robert Burns, a spokesman for Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, “but now we’re talking in the 30s and low 40s, and that’s a more affordable range for any consumer.”

Hyundai is looking to lead the way. The auto maker announced Friday that it will invest more than $5 billion in Georgia to build a plant to make electric vehicles and batteries. It will employ some 8,000 workers.

“It is its own hub with its own supply base, just like we have here in Montgomery, Alabama, with all the 30+ suppliers that are nearby and another 70 that are across the country,” Burns explained.

While Alabama may not feel the direct effects of Friday’s news, it will be impacted by a $300 million investment as HMMA starts rolling out a hybrid version of the Santa Fe SUV, as well as the all-electric Genesis GV 70.

“It’s 200 more jobs,” Burns noted, “and the facility already has a $4.8 billion economic impact on the state in the surrounding area. So this will just be an incremental increase.”

READ MORE Hyundai to build electric vehicles at Alabama plant Two new electrical vehicle options will soon roll off the assembly lines at its Montgomery, Alabama, plant. (April 2022)

“Well, I think Alabama is in a great position as the electrification of vehicles and the technology and investments are being made,” said Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield, who added it’s not just Hyundai but auto manufactures across the state moving forward with plans to produce electric vehicles.

“It was just a few years ago that Mercedes announced a $1.1 billion investment in the electrification of vehicles platform for the assembly of SUVs, as well as the battery cell assembly as well, that would go into some of those vehicles,” Canfield pointed out.

The secretary said he’s already engaged in some pretty interesting discussions, not just to build these electric vehicles, but also set up suppliers to support the auto manufacturers. This would mean even more economic growth for Alabama.

HMMA currently employs over 3,000 full-time team members and is looking to fill 200 positions coming with the most recent expansion.

The hybrid Santa Fe starts production in October and the luxury electrified Genesis GV 70 begins in December.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.