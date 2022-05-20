A few showers today

SYNOPSIS – Rain chances are on the increase over the next few days. Temperatures will be a little cooler in the 80s, watching a cold front that will move through next week.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, a stray shower. High near 92°. Winds S 5-15 mph 20%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds SSE 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 88°. Winds S 5-15 mph 60%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 69° High: 85° 60%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 83° 60%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 86° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 89° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 86° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 83° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 63° High: 86° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 15-20 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

