Advertisement

A few showers today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Rain chances are on the increase over the next few days. Temperatures will be a little cooler in the 80s, watching a cold front that will move through next week.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, a stray shower. High near 92°. Winds S 5-15 mph 20%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds SSE 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 88°. Winds S 5-15 mph 60%

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 69° High: 85° 60%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 83° 60%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 86° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 89° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 86° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 83° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 63° High: 86° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S 15-20 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Joshua and Mary Matheny, wanted
Dothan authorities are searching for two con artists
Rehobeth's Town Hall sign on May 18, 2022
Hundreds of new homes planned for Rehobeth
Hobo Pantry suspect 3rd pic
UPDATE: Have you seen these suspects from the armed robbery at a Denton Road convenience store?
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
New principal named at Headland High School

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-20-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-20-22
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast May 19, 2022
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast May 19, 2022
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Rain Chances Set To Increase
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-19-22
Staying warm this afternoon