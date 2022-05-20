On the dotted line: Rams sign a pair

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A couple of basketball signings going down in headland Thursday, as teammates Tavaris Hardamon and Patrick Burke put pen to paper.

Hardamon will join the LBW Saints basketball team in the fall, while Burke takes the court with Dean College.

