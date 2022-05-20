Advertisement

On the dotted line: Rams sign a pair

Two Headland basketball players are taking their athletic careers to the next level.
Two Headland basketball players are taking their athletic careers to the next level.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A couple of basketball signings going down in headland Thursday, as teammates Tavaris Hardamon and Patrick Burke put pen to paper.

Hardamon will join the LBW Saints basketball team in the fall, while Burke takes the court with Dean College.

