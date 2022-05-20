On the dotted line: Dothan signs a dozen

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A pack of Dothan High Wolves put pen to paper Thursday signing college scholarships.

Starting with basketball standout Amiyah Rollins who will be taking her talents to Chatt Valley.

Track and Field stars Aniyah Dent and Journey Bishop will stick together at the University of Mobile, while Hadley Williams becomes a Berry College Viking.

Jordan McCray staying close to home signing with Miles College football.

The Troy cheer squad gaining a pair of Wolves as Kazani Snell and Riley Benton signed with the Trojans.

Ceona Arnold is joining the Sound of the South while band mates Ta’Nya Rabb and Tevin Parker become ASU Hornets.

Kamri White and Jules Singley will both make their way to the city of progress in the fall signing scholarships with Enterprise State.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.