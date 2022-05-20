Advertisement

On the dotted line: Dothan signs a dozen

12 Dothan High seniors sign college scholarships.
12 Dothan High seniors sign college scholarships.
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A pack of Dothan High Wolves put pen to paper Thursday signing college scholarships.

Starting with basketball standout Amiyah Rollins who will be taking her talents to Chatt Valley.

Track and Field stars Aniyah Dent and Journey Bishop will stick together at the University of Mobile, while Hadley Williams becomes a Berry College Viking.

Jordan McCray staying close to home signing with Miles College football.

The Troy cheer squad gaining a pair of Wolves as Kazani Snell and Riley Benton signed with the Trojans.

Ceona Arnold is joining the Sound of the South while band mates Ta’Nya Rabb and Tevin Parker become ASU Hornets.

Kamri White and Jules Singley will both make their way to the city of progress in the fall signing scholarships with Enterprise State.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Joshua and Mary Matheny, wanted
Dothan authorities are searching for two con artists
Rehobeth's Town Hall sign on May 18, 2022
Hundreds of new homes planned for Rehobeth
Hobo Pantry suspect 3rd pic
UPDATE: Have you seen these suspects from the armed robbery at a Denton Road convenience store?
New principal named at Headland High School
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive

Latest News

On the dotted line: Rams sign a pair
On the dotted line: Rams sign a pair
On the dotted line: Rams sign a pair
On the dotted line: Rams sign a pair
On the dotted line: Dothan signs a dozen
On the dotted line: Dothan signs a dozen
Rebels ready to roll at state
Rebels ready to roll at state