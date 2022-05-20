Advertisement

Alabama jobless rate drops to all-time low of 2.8%

The state says the rate in April was down slightly from a month earlier and well below the...
The state says the rate in April was down slightly from a month earlier and well below the national rate.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama’s unemployment rate has dropped to an all-time low of 2.8%. The state says the rate in April was down slightly from a month earlier and well below the national rate.

The preliminary, seasonally adjusted rate was 0.1% better than the rate in March. And it compares favorably to the U.S. jobless rate of 3.6% for April.

Shelby County in metro Birmingham had the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 1.4%, followed by Marshall County at 1.5%. Wilcox County in rural west Alabama was worst in the state at 7.7% unemployment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua and Mary Matheny, wanted
Dothan authorities are searching for two con artists
Rehobeth's Town Hall sign on May 18, 2022
Hundreds of new homes planned for Rehobeth
Hobo Pantry suspect 3rd pic
UPDATE: Have you seen these suspects from the armed robbery at a Denton Road convenience store?
New principal named at Headland High School
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive

Latest News

Joseph Douglas Lightfoot
Troy man with the alias of “Dollar Bill” racks up multiple gun, drug charges
Carmen Fuentes
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
Ralph Coleman booking photo.
Dothan judge didn’t know this man murdered. Here’s why.
The current average in Alabama is at $4.30 a gallon, per AAA.
Gas prices expected to rise across Alabama this Memorial Day