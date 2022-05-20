Advertisement

20-year-old father charged in death of 2-month-old baby, police say

Jordan Cody Scheffler, 20, is charged with second-degree murder and felony child neglect.
Jordan Cody Scheffler, 20, is charged with second-degree murder and felony child neglect.(Bedford County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VINTON, Va. (Gray News) – A man in Virginia is facing charges in the death of his 2-month-old child, police said.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that Jordan Cody Scheffler, 20, is charged with second-degree murder and felony child neglect.

On Tuesday, officers were called to a residence in reference to an infant that was not breathing. Deputies arrived on the scene and tried to resuscitate the child, but the baby was pronounced dead.

Upon investigation, deputies arrested Scheffler, the father of the baby. He was taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Amherst Jail and is being held without bond.

Police did not provide further details on the investigation but said it is ongoing.

