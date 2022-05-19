Advertisement

Travel demand is at an all-time high

By Josh Gauntt
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Going on vacation soon? You aren’t alone. Local travel agents are busier than ever right now. Aside from Christmas, MaryDee Patrick has more clients traveling in the next 7 days that she does the rest of the year!

She owns MaryDee Travel in the Birmingham area. She says there’s pent up demand for travel for places like Italy, France, England, all of the Caribbean and Mexico.

With more destinations lifting Covid restrictions, MaryDee tells us that’s allowing more people to try and go on vacation.

“We are seeing unpresented demand for travel and it’s not slowing down. We’re calling it revenge travel after people were shut down. COVID restrictions and so many things have been lifted, people are anxious to go out and travel,” MaryDee said.

MaryDee says there aren’t a lot of travel deals out there right now so the best thing you can do is plan ahead. Travel is more expense these days including flights, so keep that in mind before booking.

You can learn more about MaryDee and her travel agency at https://www.marydeetravel.com/

