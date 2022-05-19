Advertisement

Staying warm this afternoon

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Staying hot this afternoon. Rain chances will be increasing as we head into the weekend and will stick around into next week. Temperatures with the rain will be cooler than we have seen over the past few days.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 95°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 70°. Winds SSW 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. High near 92°. Winds S 5-10 mph 20%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 88° 60%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 69° High: 85° 60%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 83° 50%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 86° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 91° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 90° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 88° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 10-15 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

