Rain Chances Set To Increase

SYNOPSIS – Moisture levels begin rising across the Wiregrass Friday, leading to a few spotty showers and thundershowers. Better rain chances follow for the weekend, with scattered activity both Saturday and Sunday as temperatures ease. We’ll see more rain at times heading into next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 70°. Winds S-SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, stray PM showers and thundershowers. High near 92°. Winds SW-S at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 88° 60%

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69° High: 85° 60%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 83° 60%

TUE: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 86° 30%

WED: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 89° 30%

THU: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 86° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.