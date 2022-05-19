Advertisement

Rain Chances Set To Increase

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Moisture levels begin rising across the Wiregrass Friday, leading to a few spotty showers and thundershowers. Better rain chances follow for the weekend, with scattered activity both Saturday and Sunday as temperatures ease. We’ll see more rain at times heading into next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 70°.  Winds S-SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, stray PM showers and thundershowers. High near 92°. Winds SW-S at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°.  Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 88° 60%

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 69° High: 85° 60%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 83° 60%

TUE: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 86° 30%

WED: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 89° 30%

THU: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 86° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 15-20 kts.  Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

drug conspiracy arrest
Dothan man accused of pushing drugs nabbed after months on run
Hobo Pantry suspect 3rd pic
UPDATE: Have you seen these suspects from the armed robbery at a Denton Road convenience store?
Saharan dust can lead to beautiful and vivid sunrises and sunsets.
Dust from the Sahara Desert on the way to the Deep South
New principal named at Headland High School
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-19-22
Staying warm this afternoon
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-19-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-19-22
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast May 18, 2022
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Hot Stretch Continues