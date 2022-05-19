Advertisement

Panthers on the prowl for a blue map

By Justin McNelley
May. 19, 2022
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva softball team will be joining the fun in Oxford as it opens up Class 4A state tournament play on Thursday.

It’s been a season of change for the Lady Panthers, but a successful one nonetheless under first year head coach Ashley Bell. This Geneva squad thriving under the new leadership as it has dominated the diamond all season.

The Panthers have no plans of slowing down now with a state title up for grabs.

“It just means so much to us,” said Madison Johnson. “We haven’t gotten to experience this with Covid and then last year getting upset in the regional. It’s just been a great experience.”

“It’s always been a goal of mine not to just go to the state tournament but to win the state tournament,” said Emily Lamb. “So, I think we have a really amazing shot this year. I think that we just need to pour into each other, not necessarily pout into ourselves but to each other and just know that whoever she puts on the field or whoever she puts in the box, that person can get it done.”

Geneva will begin play at 9 a.m. against Northside.

