News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
Updated: 12 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.
Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.
If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about, send an email to news@wtvy.com.
Events for the weekend of May 19, 2022
- DHCLS Teen Nature Club | Thursday, May 19
- Art After Hours | Thursday, May 19
- Story Time at the Marianna Library | Friday, May 20
- Daleville Library Little Learners Storytime | Friday, May 20
- Enterprise Farmers Market | Saturday, May 21
- Antique Tractor Club Meeting | Saturday, May 21
- Studio Class: Painting with Acrylics | Saturday, May 21
- Daleville VFW Post 6020 Food Drive | Sunday, May 22
- The Book was Better Book Club | Sunday, May 22
- Plus, more on the News4 Community Calendar!
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.