Hundreds of new homes planned for Rehobeth

REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) -Rehobeth, a hamlet tucked near Dothan, has grown by leaps and bounds. Now, its population is on the verge of exploding.

“The initial proposal has 600 houses in it,” Mayor Kimberly Trotter said of a neighborhood that will be nestled near the town.

That property is not part of Rehobeth now, but plans are to annex several hundred acres those homes will sit on.

Let’s just say that 603 (the exact number proposed) has an average of three residents each. That would add 909 to Rehobeth’s population currently around 2,000, double that of a decade ago.

“Everybody wants to be out here. We know trends are changing and people want to be further and further out (from Dothan). They want to be more rural but have that small town feel,” Mayor Trotter told News 4 on Tuesday.

Rehobeth’s draw is its schools, considered among the area’s best. Past that, it’s location, location, location. Country style living only minutes from the big city.

However, to assume everything is hunky dory would be a miscalculation because the fact is the town has a beautiful face but, inside, serious issues.

The biggest thing Rehobeth lacks is infrastructure.

“We’ve had some commercial opportunities that lost interest because we didn’t have that,” Mayor Trotter said.

She is keenly aware without supermarkets and other retail developments the town’s growth will fall flat on its face.

This week, the council took a leap in solving its biggest infrastructure issue when it approved $825,000 for phase one of a three phase sewer project. Most of that money is coming from American Rescue Plan funds.

A few details must be ironed out, but work is expected to begin in the next few weeks.

Trotter claims Rehobeth is in good financial posture to move forward with the two other sewer system phases.

As for new housing developments, Mayor Trotter believes they will offer multiple price points to attract a broad range of new residents—from newlyweds to retired couples.

