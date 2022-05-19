G.W. Long wins Class 2A State Baseball Championship

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The G.W. Long baseball team entered Thursday just one win away from the Class 2A State Championship after a thrilling extra innings win in game one.

The Rebels wasted no time in game two taking a 3-0 lead in the first inning, and it was all Long from there.

G.W. Long downs Decatur Heritage 8-1 to secure the program’s 17th state title and the Rebels fourth since 2017.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.