Advertisement

Flight attendant helps deliver baby midflight

The baby's middle name is Sky.
The baby's middle name is Sky.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A flight attendant jumped into action to help a passenger deliver a baby midflight.

The baby’s mother went into an “early and unexpected” labor on a recent Frontier Airlines flight from Denver to Orlando.

The airlines said flight attendant Diana Giraldo calmly led the mother to the back bathroom and helped deliver the baby girl.

The plan was diverted to Pensacola, Florida, where paramedics were standing by at the gate to help.

The captain said the team, especially Giraldo, did a wonderful, “heroic” job.

The mother decided to give her new baby the middle name Sky.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

drug conspiracy arrest
Dothan man accused of pushing drugs nabbed after months on run
Hobo Pantry suspect 3rd pic
UPDATE: Have you seen these suspects from the armed robbery at a Denton Road convenience store?
Saharan dust can lead to beautiful and vivid sunrises and sunsets.
Dust from the Sahara Desert on the way to the Deep South
New principal named at Headland High School
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive

Latest News

Police in Utah closed a highway to allow a bear to safely cross. (EPHRAIM CITY POLICE)
WATCH: Police close highway so bear can safely cross
Rehobeth Mayor Kimberly Trotter discusses the city's growth in a May 17, 2022 interview.
WTVY: Mayor Trotter of Rehobeth growth
Wildfires are burning across the country.
Wildfires burning across country
The Russian thefts are denounced as “food terrorism."
Russia accused of stealing Ukrainian grain