Enterprise Early Education Center 2009 “Kinder Cats” open time capsule

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The class of 2022 is gearing up to receive their high school diploma, but not before some take a trip down memory lane. The Enterprise Early Education Center invited graduating seniors who attended EEEC for kindergarten to a time capsule opening Thursday morning.

“It’s very special to me and I know it’s special to them [classmates] too,” Caroline Cotter, Enterprise High School Class of 2022 senior, said. “It just means a lot.”

This years Enterprise senior class were the first “Kinder Cats” at EEEC back in 2009. They now returned to the center in their cap and gown, some eyes filled with tears of nostalgia, and smiles plastered on everyone’s faces as they glanced back at treasured memories from their earliest years of education.

“For me personally it’s just a lot of emotions going through,” Grayson Cook, Enterprise High School Class of 2022 senior, said. “I remember coming in this gym and being like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s so big,’ but now it’s like, so small. And my siblings go here now so I get to relive through them a little bit.”

To some it felt like it was just yesterday they were walking the halls as a “Kinder Cat,” now they reflect on the years of hard work to be where they are now.

“We’ve worked really hard the past couple of years, and it’s been hard because it was our 10th grade year that got interrupted but we worked really hard,” Emma Newsome, Enterprise High School Class of 2022 senior, said. “We’re graduating. We’re going off to college. So, just keep working hard.”

During their time of reflection and taking in the memories spent walking down the EEEC halls, there were giggles from remembering what they put in the time capsule.

“I think it’s just weird to see how much we have grown throughout the years,” Hillary Hudson, Enterprise High School Class of 2022 senior, said. “From kindergarten to graduating high school, and then finding out the thing we put in the time capsule of all things was silly bands.”

Soon to be graduates faced a bittersweet feeling during this event, and said they are thankful to reunite with mentors that helped them along the way to earning their diploma.

“It’s just nice to see all of the familiar faces that we grew up around when we were so little, and it’s just a sad but happy time,” Ansley Gatlin, Enterprise High School Class of 2022 senior, said.

These students will graduate from Enterprise High School on May 26th.

