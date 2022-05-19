Advertisement

Deputy immediately fired after drunk driving arrest, sheriff’s office reports

Authorities said a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy Shelby Coniglio, 26, has been fired after...
Authorities said a Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy Shelby Coniglio, 26, has been fired after she was arrested on a drunk driving charge.(Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida announced a county deputy was arrested and charged with driving under the influence earlier this week after failing field sobriety tests.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office reports police in St. Petersburg conducted a traffic stop involving 26-year-old deputy Shelby Coniglio at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to officers, Coniglio showed signs of impairment by having an odor of alcohol on her breath, slurred speech, blank expression, bloodshot/glassy eyes and being unsteady on her feet.

Coniglio agreed to field sobriety tests but did not pass, according to authorities.

Officers said the 26-year-old submitted a breath sample that returned a blood alcohol level of .206/.219. According to a Florida law firm, the state’s legal BAC limit is .08.

The sheriff’s office said Coniglio was arrested and charged with one count of DUI with a BAC above .15. She was transported to the Pinellas County Jail without incident.

Coniglio was hired by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office in September 2018 and worked in the patrol division. However, per the sheriff’s office policy, Coniglio’s employment was immediately terminated following the arrest.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A south Alabama activist, previously charged with murder, is facing drug possession charges...
Dothan man accused of pushing drugs nabbed after months on run
Michael Kelly booking photo
Coffee County man kills dogs, then tosses carcasses from bridge, investigators claim
HOBO Pantry victim of armed robbery
Hobo Pantry suspect 3rd pic
UPDATE: Have you seen these suspects from the armed robbery at a Denton Road convenience store?
Saharan dust can lead to beautiful and vivid sunrises and sunsets.
Dust from the Sahara Desert on the way to the Deep South

Latest News

Ukrainian servicemen sit in a bus after they were evacuated from the besieged Mariupol's...
Interrogation, uncertainty for surrendering Mariupol troops
The House is moving toward swift passage of legislation that would devote more federal...
House passes domestic terrorism bill after Buffalo attack
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden invokes Defense Production Act for formula shortage
AAA predicts more than 39 million of us will drive, ride, take the trains and planes, with the...
39 million expected to travel Memorial Day Weekend