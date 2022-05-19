Dale County set for state tournament appearance

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dale County Warriors are gearing up to make their way to Oxford.

The ladies are eager to make their first state tournament appearance since 2019.

While the Warriors season is still alive and well, it was not always smooth sailing for this Dale County squad.

But when it mattered the most head coach Nicole Dutton says her girls really came together.

The Warriors played some of their best ball in regionals and will now look to build off of that momentum at state.

”My message to them is to just have fun and give it everything you’ve got,” said Dutton. ‘All out, that’s kind of been our motto this whole postseason is, ‘At any given time it could be the end of the season. So, just make the most out of it and enjoy it.”

Dale County will meet American Christian Academy Thursday at 9 a.m.

