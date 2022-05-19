Advertisement

Baby Formula Shortage: Lawmakers stepping in to fix the issue

Baby Formula
Baby Formula(CNN)
By Katrice Nolan
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For weeks now parents have been seeing empty shelves when searching for baby formula.

“Because of different formulas and stuff like that, it’s so many recalls on the formula, it’s not even safe,” says concerned parent. That concern over safety now has lawmakers stepping in, not only to push legislation, but as parents.

“I come at this first as a father, of two small children ages 3 and 5, so it wasn’t too long ago that I had to think about the nourishment of my own two children,” says U.S. Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock.

Warnock is not alone in pushing for increased formula production so that something can be done quickly for parents. Senator Jon Ossoff wrote a letter to the President of the Infant Nutrition Council of America, it reads impart:

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp along with the Department of Public Health is urging parents to speak with their pediatrician to gain access to formula, saying impart:

Warnock says in the meantime something has to be done quickly to solve the issue. “We want to make sure that these parents of young children who are a part of the most marginalized part of our community can get access to the nutrition that their children need, not only during this crisis but at all times.”

Warnock says it’s unclear how soon we could see some relief, but he is hoping manufacturers can increase production and shelves at stores can be full again.

