Advertisement

Dothan authorities are searching for two con artists

Joshua and Mary Matheny, wanted
Joshua and Mary Matheny, wanted(WTVY)
By Press Release
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On May 18, 2022, Criminal Investigators with the Dothan Police Department signed felony warrants for two con artists traveling through our area. On May 10, 2022, Joshua William Matheny and Mary Jane Matheny were traveling in a dually pick-up truck pulling a fifth-wheel camper.

The pair stopped at the Marathon Station in the 2400 block of Reeves Street and purchased $578.00 worth of fuel.

Joshua, truck and camper
Joshua, truck and camper(WTVY)

They provided the clerk with a fraudulent credit card prior to pumping the fuel then left, leaving behind the fraudulent card.

Through the course of the investigation, it has been discovered the pair have conducted similar activities in the surrounding area, as well as other states. Both are wanted for various felony crimes in multiple states. They were last known to be traveling in the dually pick-up truck pictured below, pulling the fifth-wheel camper pictured also. It has been confirmed the dually pick-up truck is stolen.

Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of these two individuals or the whereabouts of the pick-up truck or camper are asked to contact your nearest law enforcement agency or the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

drug conspiracy arrest
Dothan man accused of pushing drugs nabbed after months on run
Hobo Pantry suspect 3rd pic
UPDATE: Have you seen these suspects from the armed robbery at a Denton Road convenience store?
Saharan dust can lead to beautiful and vivid sunrises and sunsets.
Dust from the Sahara Desert on the way to the Deep South
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
New principal named at Headland High School

Latest News

WTVY News4 Now
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
Rehobeth Mayor Kimberly Trotter discusses the city's growth in a May 17, 2022 interview.
WTVY: Mayor Trotter of Rehobeth growth
Rehobeth's Town Hall sign on May 18, 2022
Hundreds of new homes planned for Rehobeth
Going on vacation soon? You aren't alone. Travel demand is at an all-time high.
Travel demand is at an all-time high