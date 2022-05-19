Dothan authorities are searching for two con artists

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On May 18, 2022, Criminal Investigators with the Dothan Police Department signed felony warrants for two con artists traveling through our area. On May 10, 2022, Joshua William Matheny and Mary Jane Matheny were traveling in a dually pick-up truck pulling a fifth-wheel camper.

The pair stopped at the Marathon Station in the 2400 block of Reeves Street and purchased $578.00 worth of fuel.

Joshua, truck and camper (WTVY)

They provided the clerk with a fraudulent credit card prior to pumping the fuel then left, leaving behind the fraudulent card.

Through the course of the investigation, it has been discovered the pair have conducted similar activities in the surrounding area, as well as other states. Both are wanted for various felony crimes in multiple states. They were last known to be traveling in the dually pick-up truck pictured below, pulling the fifth-wheel camper pictured also. It has been confirmed the dually pick-up truck is stolen.

Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of these two individuals or the whereabouts of the pick-up truck or camper are asked to contact your nearest law enforcement agency or the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

