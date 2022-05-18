UPDATE: Have you seen these suspects from the armed robbery at a Denton Road convenience store?
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police are looking for two suspects involved in an armed robbery Tuesday of The Hobo Pantry on Denton Road.
These suspects, with concealed faces, are pictured in the series of pictures below. If you can identify either of these two suspects, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 334-793-7000.
