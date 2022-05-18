Advertisement

UPDATE: Have you seen these suspects from the armed robbery at a Denton Road convenience store?

By Zach Hatcher
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police are looking for two suspects involved in an armed robbery Tuesday of The Hobo Pantry on Denton Road.

These suspects, with concealed faces, are pictured in the series of pictures below. If you can identify either of these two suspects, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 334-793-7000.

Hobo Pantry suspect 1st pic
Hobo Pantry suspect 1st pic(WTVY)
Hobo Pantry suspect 5th pic
Hobo Pantry suspect 5th pic(WTVY)
Hobo Pantry suspect 2nd pic
Hobo Pantry suspect 2nd pic(WTVY)
Hobo Pantry suspect 3rd pic
Hobo Pantry suspect 3rd pic(WTVY)
Hobo Pantry suspect 4th pic
Hobo Pantry suspect 4th pic(WTVY)

Here’s a link to the original story.

HOBO Pantry victim of armed robbery

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

A south Alabama activist, previously charged with murder, is facing drug possession charges...
Dothan man accused of pushing drugs nabbed after months on run
Michael Kelly booking photo
Coffee County man kills dogs, then tosses carcasses from bridge, investigators claim
HOBO Pantry victim of armed robbery
Geneva County girls basketball head coach Karie Striplin and sophomore daughter Karie are in...
Karie Striplin taking over Dale County volleyball program
Brandy Waters booking photo
Police: Dothan woman exposed children to Xanax laced Gummy Bears

Latest News

Saharan dust can lead to beautiful and vivid sunrises and sunsets.
Dust from the Sahara Desert on the way to the Deep South
Attorney General Steve Marshall discusses $276 million settlement with pharmaceutical companies...
WTVY: Marshall discusses $276 million settlement
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall discusses the $276 million settlement received from...
Attorney General Steve Marshall wants Alabama drug settlement to combat addiction
Despite the plateau, numerous Alabama counties are being labeled as having “high” community...
ADPH: 17 Alabama counties have ‘high community transmission’ of COVID-19