Advertisement

Road closure reported after Geneva County car crash

By Anthony Thomas
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A single-vehicle crash in Geneva County has caused a road closure, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA says a tractor-trailer carrying logs has overturned on Alabama 153 near the 6-mile marker, in Geneva County. The crash occurred Wednesday afternoon shortly before 4:00 pm.

Drivers are advised to take an alternate route and avoid the area if possible.

Troopers continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

A south Alabama activist, previously charged with murder, is facing drug possession charges...
Dothan man accused of pushing drugs nabbed after months on run
Michael Kelly booking photo
Coffee County man kills dogs, then tosses carcasses from bridge, investigators claim
HOBO Pantry victim of armed robbery
Brandy Waters booking photo
Police: Dothan woman exposed children to Xanax laced Gummy Bears
Hobo Pantry suspect 3rd pic
UPDATE: Have you seen these suspects from the armed robbery at a Denton Road convenience store?

Latest News

New principal named at Headland High School
Tracy Solomon has taught dance in the Wiregrass for over 40 years. She will teach her last...
Long time Wiregrass dance teacher retires
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases
Decision 2022
News4Now on the Campaign Trail: Alabama Attorney General Race