Road closure reported after Geneva County car crash
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A single-vehicle crash in Geneva County has caused a road closure, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
ALEA says a tractor-trailer carrying logs has overturned on Alabama 153 near the 6-mile marker, in Geneva County. The crash occurred Wednesday afternoon shortly before 4:00 pm.
Drivers are advised to take an alternate route and avoid the area if possible.
Troopers continue to investigate.
