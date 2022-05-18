Road closure reported after Geneva County car crash

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A single-vehicle crash in Geneva County has caused a road closure, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA says a tractor-trailer carrying logs has overturned on Alabama 153 near the 6-mile marker, in Geneva County. The crash occurred Wednesday afternoon shortly before 4:00 pm.

Drivers are advised to take an alternate route and avoid the area if possible.

Troopers continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

