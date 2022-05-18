Advertisement

Rehobeth sets sights on state championship

By Justin McNelley
May. 18, 2022
REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) - Rehobeth will open up play in Oxford on Wednesday in the Class 5A state softball tournament.

This marks the Rebels first state tournament appearance since 2019 when they finished runner up.

Rehobeth has dominated on the diamond all season long backed by a core group of veteran players as the Rebels currently sit at 32-8 on the year.

Now, Rehobeth is poised and ready to go all the way in hopes of bringing the program it’s first state title.

“It’s definitely really exciting,” said Gracie Alberson. “Not something a lot of softball players say they do and how we are on and off the field. Really excited to see how we do at state.”

“Special for the seniors, we all got close this year, we worked really hard,” said Jacie Parker.

Rehobeth will meet Elmore County in their first game of the state tournament this morning at 10:45 a.m.

