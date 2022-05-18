New principal named at Headland High School

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - New leadership will take over at Headland High School this fall.

Henry County Superintendent Lori Beasley confirms the school board voted Tuesday evening to hire Wiregrass native Brent Maloy.

Brent Maloy (Houston County Schools)

“It is exciting to think about what the future holds for Headland High with Brent Maloy as the next Principal,” said Beasley. “I’m confident that his strong background in instruction, communication, and athletics will help take HHS to the next level.”

Maloy is currently the principal at Houston County High. According to his staff page on the school’s website, he graduated from Ashford High School in 2008 before attending Troy University where he obtained a B.S. in Mathematics. In 2019, Maloy graduated from the University of West Alabama with a master’s in educational leadership.

“I have been in education since 2013 as a math teacher and coach,” the post reads. “I am very passionate about education and look forward to meeting and getting to know everyone.”

Maloy takes over for Jason Bradford on July 1st. Bradford announced in early May that he would retire after 25 years in the school system.

