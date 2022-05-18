Houston Academy wins Class 3A State Softball Championship

OXFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston Academy Lady Raiders scored five runs in the second inning and never look back as they knocked off Mobile Christian 5-3 to claim the Class 3A State Softball Championship.

Mobile Christian put two runs on the board in the third and one run in the fourth but failed to score in the final three innings.

HA finishes the season with a 48-13-1 record on the season while Mobile Christian drops to 46-6 on the season.

The two teams played in opening day action of the state tournament with the Raiders coming away with a 4-1 win.

Last week it was a different story as Mobile Christian took a 10-0 win in six innings during regional action.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

