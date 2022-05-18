Advertisement

The hottest day of the week

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Today will be the hottest day of the week so far. Better rain chances come in over the weekend with cooler temperatures to start off the next week.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 96°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 70°. Winds WSW 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny. High near 94°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 68° High: 94° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 88° 60%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 69° High: 85° 60%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 83° 50%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 86° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 65° High: 88° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 68° High: 94° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 5-10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

A south Alabama activist, previously charged with murder, is facing drug possession charges...
Dothan man accused of pushing drugs nabbed after months on run
Michael Kelly booking photo
Coffee County man kills dogs, then tosses carcasses from bridge, investigators claim
HOBO Pantry victim of armed robbery
Geneva County girls basketball head coach Karie Striplin and sophomore daughter Karie are in...
Karie Striplin taking over Dale County volleyball program
Brandy Waters booking photo
Police: Dothan woman exposed children to Xanax laced Gummy Bears

Latest News

Saharan dust can lead to beautiful and vivid sunrises and sunsets.
Dust from the Sahara Desert on the way to the Deep South
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-18-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-18-22
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast May 17, 2022
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast May 17, 2022
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Feeling Like Summer!