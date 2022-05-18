SYNOPSIS – Today will be the hottest day of the week so far. Better rain chances come in over the weekend with cooler temperatures to start off the next week.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 96°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 70°. Winds WSW 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny. High near 94°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 68° High: 94° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 88° 60%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 69° High: 85° 60%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 83° 50%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 86° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 65° High: 88° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 68° High: 94° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 5-10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.