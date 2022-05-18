The hottest day of the week
From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Today will be the hottest day of the week so far. Better rain chances come in over the weekend with cooler temperatures to start off the next week.
TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 96°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 0%
TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 70°. Winds WSW 5 mph 0%
TOMORROW– Mostly sunny. High near 94°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 0%
EXTENDED
FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 68° High: 94° 10%
SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 88° 60%
SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 69° High: 85° 60%
MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 83° 50%
TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 86° 30%
WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 65° High: 88° 20%
THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 68° High: 94° 20%
COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 5-10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft
