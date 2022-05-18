Advertisement

Hot Stretch Continues

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – The heat continues for the end of the week with highs climbing into the lower to middle 90s Thursday and Friday. Deep moisture moves in this weekend, leading to scattered showers and thunderstorms. We’ll keep the rain chances going into early next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 70°.  Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 95°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 68°.  Winds SW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 94° 10%

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 88° 60%

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 69° High: 85° 60%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 83° 50%

TUE: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 86° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 91° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

A south Alabama activist, previously charged with murder, is facing drug possession charges...
Dothan man accused of pushing drugs nabbed after months on run
Michael Kelly booking photo
Coffee County man kills dogs, then tosses carcasses from bridge, investigators claim
HOBO Pantry victim of armed robbery
Brandy Waters booking photo
Police: Dothan woman exposed children to Xanax laced Gummy Bears
Hobo Pantry suspect 3rd pic
UPDATE: Have you seen these suspects from the armed robbery at a Denton Road convenience store?

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-18-22
The hottest day of the week
Saharan dust can lead to beautiful and vivid sunrises and sunsets.
Dust from the Sahara Desert on the way to the Deep South
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-18-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-18-22
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast May 17, 2022
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast May 17, 2022