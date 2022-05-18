Hot Stretch Continues

SYNOPSIS – The heat continues for the end of the week with highs climbing into the lower to middle 90s Thursday and Friday. Deep moisture moves in this weekend, leading to scattered showers and thunderstorms. We’ll keep the rain chances going into early next week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 70°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 95°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 68°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 94° 10%

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 88° 60%

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69° High: 85° 60%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 83° 50%

TUE: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 86° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 91° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

