G.W. Long two wins from 17th state championship

By Nick Brooks
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:57 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The G.W. Long baseball team is less than 24 hours from game one in the 2A state championship.

The fundamentals, that’s what coach Drew Miller says will secure the team its first title since 2019.

“We’re really going to have to keep the score low,” Miller said. “We’re going to have to make routine plays.”

And the intense semifinals fight with rival Ariton last week has them ready to go.

“That’s definitely going to make you battle tested,” Miller added. “I don’t foresee any situation that we would be in to be as intense as the one we were in last Thursday and Friday.”

For the seniors on this team, just making it back to the final series of the season is rewarding in itself.

“It feels great every year, it’s where we strive to be so we put in the work and effort and wherever it takes we’re going to try to make it there as far as we can,” senior Jackson Chancey said.

After coming up short last year, this senior class is ready to go out with a bang.

“It’d mean the world,” said senior Jackson Dasinger. “I’ve been playing here for six years, to win more than one state championship is hard. It’d be good to add onto it. I don’t want to be able to go through high school and be the one year that didn’t have one, so it’d mean a lot.”

