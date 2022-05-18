Dothan non-profit helps ease baby formula shortage challenges

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Parents with infants continue to navigate through a stressful time due to shortages on baby formula, and organizations in the Wiregrass are trying to help.

The Preemie Project in Dothan is just one non-profit stepping up their efforts to help with this major concern.

They have formula on hand, thanks to donations and samples, ensuring no cans go to waste.

Before the shortages, Preemie Project would see two to three families per day needing formula, but that number has skyrocketed.

On Tuesday, they helped 17.

Moms and dads in need are allowed two cans a month, no questions asked.

Mandy Booth, Director of the Dothan Preemie Project expresses, “We’ve had a lot of moms call, ‘Do y’all have this formula I’ve been to Chipley, I’ve been to Bonifay, I come to Dothan, I went to Enterprise, I can’t find it, do y’all have it?’ and I’ll say yes ma’am we do you can come get it and we’ve had moms come in and I hand them two cans of formula which I don’t think is a lot, and them break down in tears because that’s formula that they could not find and now they’re gonna have that little bit of security and know that their babies are gonna get fed.”

The Preemie Project in Dothan is open Tuesday through Thursday from 12 to 2 p.m.

Those dropping off formula donations or those in need of formula are welcome to stop by.

