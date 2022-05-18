Advertisement

Dothan non-profit helps ease baby formula shortage challenges

Before the shortages, Preemie Project would see two to three families per day needing formula, but that number has skyrocketed.
By Meredith Blair
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Parents with infants continue to navigate through a stressful time due to shortages on baby formula, and organizations in the Wiregrass are trying to help.

The Preemie Project in Dothan is just one non-profit stepping up their efforts to help with this major concern.

They have formula on hand, thanks to donations and samples, ensuring no cans go to waste.

Before the shortages, Preemie Project would see two to three families per day needing formula, but that number has skyrocketed.

On Tuesday, they helped 17.

Moms and dads in need are allowed two cans a month, no questions asked.

Mandy Booth, Director of the Dothan Preemie Project expresses, “We’ve had a lot of moms call, ‘Do y’all have this formula I’ve been to Chipley, I’ve been to Bonifay, I come to Dothan, I went to Enterprise, I can’t find it, do y’all have it?’ and I’ll say yes ma’am we do you can come get it and we’ve had moms come in and I hand them two cans of formula which I don’t think is a lot, and them break down in tears because that’s formula that they could not find and now they’re gonna have that little bit of security and know that their babies are gonna get fed.”

The Preemie Project in Dothan is open Tuesday through Thursday from 12 to 2 p.m.

Those dropping off formula donations or those in need of formula are welcome to stop by.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

A south Alabama activist, previously charged with murder, is facing drug possession charges...
Dothan man accused of pushing drugs nabbed after months on run
Michael Kelly booking photo
Coffee County man kills dogs, then tosses carcasses from bridge, investigators claim
HOBO Pantry victim of armed robbery
Hobo Pantry suspect 3rd pic
UPDATE: Have you seen these suspects from the armed robbery at a Denton Road convenience store?
Saharan dust can lead to beautiful and vivid sunrises and sunsets.
Dust from the Sahara Desert on the way to the Deep South

Latest News

UPDATE: Have you seen these suspects from the armed robbery at a Denton Road convenience store?
UPDATE: Have you seen these suspects from the armed robbery at a Denton Road convenience store?
Long time Wiregrass dance teacher retires
Long time Wiregrass dance teacher retires
Dothan non-profit helps ease baby formula shortage challenge
Dothan non-profit helps ease baby formula shortage challenge
Car crash causes Geneva County road closure
Car crash causes Geneva County road closure
Dale County set for state tournament appearance
Dale County set for state tournament appearance