39 million expected to travel Memorial Day Weekend

AAA predicts more than 39 million of us will drive, ride, take the trains and planes, with the...
AAA predicts more than 39 million of us will drive, ride, take the trains and planes, with the majority of us choosing to travel by car, all this in spite of high gasoline prices.(Source: Gray News (custom credit))
By Bryan Henry
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - High gasoline prices? So what! That’s the thought behind the prediction on the number of people who will travel this coming Memorial Day weekend.

Memorial Day is just around the bend, which means many of you will be traveling. AAA predicts more than 39 million of us will drive, ride, take the trains and planes, with the majority of us choosing to travel by car, all this in spite of high gasoline prices.

“Even with high gas prices like this, it’s not going to be a deal-breaker for the vast majority of people out there because you’re already factoring some gasoline expense already and to have an increase and even a big increase it’s still going to be relatively small portion of your overall expense in your vacation when you start factoring in your place to stay, meals and entertainment and all the other things that go along with a vacation,” said AAA spokesman Clay Ingram.

Clay Ingram says the 39 million number is not quite where it was in 2019 before the pandemic, but close to what we saw in 2017.

