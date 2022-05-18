Advertisement

25 to 30 million dollars worth of construction projects coming to Houston County Schools

The big project is adding new classrooms at several of the high schools.
By Meredith Blair
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - 25 to 30 million dollars in construction projects is what’s in store across Houston County Schools.

“We started a plan when I first came into office, did a needs assessment and we did a bond issue when we refinanced our debt, and we’re just excited to see some of these projects come to fruition,” explains Brandy White, Superintendent, Houston County Schools.

A new press box at Ashford High is already completed.

David Hollinger, Houston County School Board Member explains, “We’re gonna do the parking lot over at Ashford Elementary as soon as school’s out, we’re doing some press boxes down at Cottonwood also.”

Plus, several other plans will begin soon in other locations.

“We have new field house coming up at Cottonwood,” says White. “Columbia is having their restroom facilities addressed. We’ve replaced roofs all around the county, and then we’ve also had a lot of maintenance requests for ACs over the last few years, so we’ve been able to update our HVACs at many of the schools.”

The big project is adding new classrooms at several of the high schools.

“They’re needed just because we’ve been overcrowded for a while, it’s been a need, our county continues to grow, we’re having neighborhoods pop up everywhere,” continues White.

Hollinger says, “It was time for an upgrade.”

“We’re just happy to be doing what we can do, and we’re trying to stretch the tax-payer’s dollars as far as we can,” finishes Hollinger.

White says the additional classrooms are the most crucial project, but he thinks students and community members will be most excited about the athletic upgrades.

Many of these projects are in the beginning stages, so there are not immediate timelines for when the county expects them to be completed.

