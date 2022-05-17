Advertisement

Striplin coming home

Geneva County girls basketball head coach Karie Striplin and sophomore daughter Karie are in...
Geneva County girls basketball head coach Karie Striplin and sophomore daughter Karie are in their third season with the coach/player relationship and it’s not always as fun as you may think.
By Nick Brooks
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) -- After eight years as a coach at Geneva County High School, Karie Striplin is returning to her alma mater.

The Dale County High School graduate will be taking the reins of the Warrior volleyball program.

She has served in several coaching roles for girls athletics coaching at Wadley, Pike County, New Brockton and Geneva County High Schools.

The decision to take this job was an easy one for her as she will now have the basketball season off to go watch her daughter and former Bulldog standout Karoline Striplin who is playing for the Tennessee Lady Vols.

Striplin has already brought a new energy to the Warrior volleyball program. 67 girls attended an interest meeting for tryouts for the 4A school. That will have to be cut down to 12 varsity players and ten junior varsity players.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

The crash remains under investigation.
One dead after crash in Coffee County
Brynlee Bowdoin at Little Miss Samson pageant on April 9, 2022.
Samson girl booted from peanut pageant
Woman dies days after Montgomery County crash
Alex RiveraHernandez
Coffee County man charged with murder after fatal car crash
The company that produces Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers has issued a recall for a variety...
Various Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers gummies recalled for ‘thin metal strands’

Latest News

The Birmingham Stallions defeated the Philadelphia Stars, 30-17
Birmingham Stallions stay undefeated, defeat Philadelphia Stars 30-17
Rebels and Purple Cats battle it out
G.W. Long and Ariton battle it out for championship appearance
REPORT: Woman involved in incident asks judge to dismiss charges against former Alabama star Jerry Jeudy
Ariton, G.W. Long split Thursday doubleheader
Ariton, G.W. Long split Thursday doubleheader