Striplin coming home

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) -- After eight years as a coach at Geneva County High School, Karie Striplin is returning to her alma mater.

The Dale County High School graduate will be taking the reins of the Warrior volleyball program.

She has served in several coaching roles for girls athletics coaching at Wadley, Pike County, New Brockton and Geneva County High Schools.

The decision to take this job was an easy one for her as she will now have the basketball season off to go watch her daughter and former Bulldog standout Karoline Striplin who is playing for the Tennessee Lady Vols.

Striplin has already brought a new energy to the Warrior volleyball program. 67 girls attended an interest meeting for tryouts for the 4A school. That will have to be cut down to 12 varsity players and ten junior varsity players.

