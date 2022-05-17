“News 4 Hometown Tour” to visit five Wiregrass cities in July

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Each Friday during July, WTVY News 4 will travel to a different city in the Wiregrass to produce and broadcast its top-rated evening newscasts for the “News 4 Hometown Tour Sponsored by AMX Trucking.” The tour will begin July 1 in Blakely, GA, then travels to Ozark, AL (July 8), Abbeville (July 15), Enterprise (July 22) and finishes up in Hartford, AL on July 29.

“This is about celebrating what makes the Wiregrass so special,” said WTVY VP/GM Robby Thomas. “There are so many unique and interesting stories in the communities we serve, and this is a great reason to get out there and find them. We invite anyone to come out and see us while we’re in town!”

News 4 anchors Taylor Pollock, Carmen Fuentes and at least one member of the 4Warn Weather team will broadcast live from each city each Friday evening starting with News 4 First at Four at 4:00 p.m. CT.

WTVY News 4 at Five and News 4 at 5:30 on NBC Wiregrass will be dedicated to showcasing the host communities, featuring special content and local interviews. WTVY News 4 at Six will have its standard news format, but still feature a wrap-up of the visit and preview WTVY’s next stop on the tour.

WTVY will be bringing its state-of-the-art rolling control room with plans to have staff on hand to help program weather radios, personalize news and weather app settings, give away promotional items while supplies last, and give everyone an opportunity to meet and greet familiar News 4 on-air personalities.

Each tour stop will be unique. The title sponsor of the tour, Alabama Motor Express (AMX), will also be joining, along with local sponsors in each town who will contribute to the spectacle and festivities. If your local business is interested in being featured, please reach out to WTVY General Sales Manager Valerie Russell for more information at 334-712-7478 or valerie.russell@wtvy.com.

About WTVY

WTVY is the #1 local media organization producing news, weather and original content for the Wiregrass region of Alabama, Florida and Georgia. Located in the historic Charles Woods Building in downtown Dothan, AL, WTVY has been the area’s leading local broadcaster since 1955 and has current network affiliations with CBS, NBC, CW, MeTV, MyNetworkTV and Circle. WTVY produces more than 22 hours of live local television weekly and publishes additional content to a variety of digital platforms. For more information, visit www.wtvy.com.

