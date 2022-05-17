‘National Bike Month’ encouraging people to bike not drive

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - May is National Bike Month. Cities around the country are encouraging folks to hit the road this week on their bikes instead of their cars.

According to the League of American Cyclists, the idea behind Bike Month is to prove that commuting on your bike will positively affect your community. The league says biking to work will trim your waistline and save money while lessening your carbon footprint.

Friday is “Bike to Work” day, a part of National Bike Month.

The Montgomery Bicycle Club celebrates Bike to Work Day on Friday with an energizer station downtown Montgomery at the corner of Commerce and Water Streets. It’s a partnership with the AARP, and promoting the 100 Alabama Miles program, the Energizer Station will be offering free coffee, snacks, and goodies.

That energizer station will be open from 6:30 a.m. to Noon.

