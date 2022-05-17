Advertisement

Judge suspends Michigan’s dormant 1931 abortion ban

A judge has suspended Michigan’s dormant ban on abortion, saying it likely violates the state...
A judge has suspended Michigan’s dormant ban on abortion, saying it likely violates the state constitution.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A judge on Tuesday suspended Michigan’s dormant ban on abortion, saying it likely violates the state constitution.

The law, which makes it a crime to assist in an abortion, has been on the books since 1931. But it has had no practical effect since the U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion in 1973.

The Supreme Court, however, could overturn that decision by the summer, leaving abortion issues for each state to decide.

Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher granted a preliminary injunction sought by Planned Parenthood of Michigan.

“After 50 years of legal abortion in Michigan, there can be no doubt but that the right of personal autonomy and bodily integrity enjoyed by our citizens includes the right of a woman, in consultation with her physician, to terminate a pregnancy,” the judge said.

“From a constitutional standpoint, the right to obtain a safe medical treatment is indistinguishable from the right of a patient to refuse treatment,” Gleicher said.

Gleicher said other Michigan laws regulating abortion will remain in full effect.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, called the decision a victory.

It “sends the message that Michigan’s 1931 law banning abortion, even in cases of rape or incest, should not go into effect even if Roe is overturned,” Whitmer said. “It will help ensure that Michigan remains a place where women have freedom and control over their own bodies.”

The lawsuit by Planned Parenthood, which performs abortions, is one of two legal challenges in the state. Whitmer, who supports abortion rights, has asked the Michigan Supreme Court to bypass lower courts and declare the 91-year-old law unconstitutional.

In May, Politico published a leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion. The document indicates the court could be poised to overturn its landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash remains under investigation.
One dead after crash in Coffee County
Michael Kelly booking photo
Coffee County man kills dogs, then tosses carcasses from bridge, investigators claim
Brandy Waters booking photo
Police: Dothan woman exposed children to Xanax laced Gummy Bears
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
Pike County Crash leaves one dead
Aaron and Blaire Welborn stop by the Fox 10 News Studios to show of the dentures Aaron found...
Snorkeler finds $2,000 dentures in Gulf, reunites with owner

Latest News

Actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp watch the jury arrive in the courtroom at the Fairfax County...
GRAPHIC: Amber Heard cross-examined about fights with Johnny Depp
President Joe Biden called out white supremacy in remarks Tuesday in Buffalo after a mass...
In Buffalo, Biden mourns victims, says ‘evil will not win’
FILE - Wedding dresses are displayed at a bridal shop in East Dundee, Ill., on Feb. 28, 2020....
Pandemic wedding blues: Fewer US couples said ‘I do’ in 2020
The Andalusia Police Department
Merrell Pleads with Council/Commission for Higher Officer Pay
FILE - Tulsa Race Massacre survivors, from left, Hughes Van Ellis Sr., Lessie Benningfield...
New York donors give $1M to 3 Tulsa Race Massacre survivors