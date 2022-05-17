Advertisement

Johnny Cash water tower mural leaks from curious spot

The shot hit the mural of Cash in the groin area, causing water to spurt out.
The shot hit the mural of Cash in the groin area, causing water to spurt out.(KATV via CNN Newsource)
By KATV staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSLAND, Ark, (KATV) – A water tower in Arkansas that features a mural of country music legend Johnny Cash is going viral after it was damaged by gunfire.

It’s not the vandalism, however, but where the shot landed that has people talking.

The shot hit the mural of Cash in the groin area, causing water to spurt out.

The water tower is reportedly still leaking as crews work to make repairs.

Officials in Kingsland, the birthplace of Cash, spent $300,000 just last year refurbishing the water tower.

Police have not yet made an arrest in the case or said why the mural was vandalized.

Copyright 2022 KATV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash remains under investigation.
One dead after crash in Coffee County
Brandy Waters booking photo
Police: Dothan woman exposed children to Xanax laced Gummy Bears
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
Pike County Crash leaves one dead
Brynlee Bowdoin at Little Miss Samson pageant on April 9, 2022.
Results are in, public sides with Little Miss Samson
Brynlee Bowdoin at Little Miss Samson pageant on April 9, 2022.
Samson girl booted from peanut pageant

Latest News

Michael Sussmann is accused of misleading the FBI’s then-general counsel, James Baker, during a...
Clinton campaign lawyer sought to ‘use’ FBI, prosecutor says
President Joe Biden presented public safety officer medals of valor at the White House. (POOL)
In Buffalo, Biden condemns racism, mourns new victims
A Jackson Public School student receives a bandage on the arm after receiving a children's dose...
FDA clears COVID booster shot for healthy kids ages 5 to 11
A photo of Dr. John Cheng, a 52-year-old victim who was killed in Sunday's shooting at Geneva...
Man killed in California church shooting called a hero
Police said they are looking for a thief that has been hitting Lowe’s stores throughout...
Thief targets Lowe’s stores, walks out with $36,000 in merchandise