Houston County tests voting machines prior to Election Day

Houston County
Houston County(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama’s primary election is just one week away, and final preparations are taking place.

An Alabama state law requires the vote tabulating machines to be tested prior to Election Day.

Tuesday afternoon, Houston County checked that off their to-do list.

The public was invited to see sample ballots run through the machines to show it is recording the correct information.

Ensuring these machines are accurate is crucial, and Probate Judge Patrick Davenport explains exactly how they work.

“The DS200′s are used to tabulate the written ballots that the voter casts,” says Davenport. “So, the voter is casting a ballot that they have marked themselves and the tabulation machine is just merely a machine that tabulates all of those numbers into a document for us.”

In terms of absentee ballots, as of Monday, Houston County has received approximately 500, and there’s still some time to get those in.

If you plan on turning ballots in by hand, you have until May 19th to do so.

May 23rd is the last day to return absentee ballots by hand to the Absentee Election Manager.

Lastly, on Election Day, May 24th, absentee ballots must be returned by mail to the Absentee Election Manager, no later than noon.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

