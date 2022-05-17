Advertisement

The heat continues

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – The very warm temperatures stick around through the rest of the week. Better rain chances come in over the weekend with cooler temperatures to start off the next week.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 92°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 67°. Winds Light N 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny. High near 96°. Winds SW 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 94° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 68° High: 94° 10%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 88° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 69° High: 87° 60%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 67° High: 85° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 65° High: 86° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 88° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 10-15 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

