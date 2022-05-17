Feeling Like Summer!

SYNOPSIS – Hot and mainly dry weather continues this week, with daily highs reaching the middle 90s starting Wednesday. Meanwhile, we’re tracking deep moisture in the Caribbean, which will spread northward over the days ahead. As this moisture moves into the Wiregrass this weekend, look for scattered showers and thunderstorms to return.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 67°. Winds ENE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 92°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 63°. Winds light E.

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 70° High: 94° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 94° 10%

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 88° 60%

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69° High: 85° 60%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 83° 50%

TUE: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 86° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW/SW at 5-15 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.