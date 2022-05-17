Advertisement

Feeling Like Summer!

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Hot and mainly dry weather continues this week, with daily highs reaching the middle 90s starting Wednesday. Meanwhile, we’re tracking deep moisture in the Caribbean, which will spread northward over the days ahead. As this moisture moves into the Wiregrass this weekend, look for scattered showers and thunderstorms to return.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 67°.  Winds ENE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 92°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 63°.  Winds light E.

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 70° High: 94° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 94° 10%

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 88° 60%

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 69° High: 85° 60%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 83° 50%

TUE: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 86° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW/SW at 5-15 kts.  Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

The crash remains under investigation.
One dead after crash in Coffee County
Michael Kelly booking photo
Coffee County man kills dogs, then tosses carcasses from bridge, investigators claim
Brandy Waters booking photo
Police: Dothan woman exposed children to Xanax laced Gummy Bears
Aaron and Blaire Welborn stop by the Fox 10 News Studios to show of the dentures Aaron found...
Snorkeler finds $2,000 dentures in Gulf, reunites with owner
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
Pike County Crash leaves one dead

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-17-22
The heat continues
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-17-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 05-17-22
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast May 16, 2022
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast May 16, 2022
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Hot Days Ahead