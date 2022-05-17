On the dotted line: Chyann Beasley signs with Faulkner

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - One Dale County senior is taking her athletic career to the next level.

Chyann Beasley is headed to the capital city as she signed with the Faulkner University basketball team today.

Beasley was previously committed to playing volleyball at Judson College, but when the school subsequently closed their doors last summer she had to look elsewhere.

A two-sport athlete, Beasley also had handles on the court and making the decision to join the Eagles was an easy one.

“I’ve always been a homebody,” said Beasley. “I’ve never really liked to go out anywhere and obviously as you can tell Dale County is a very small school and Faulkner is a four-year school but it was very homey. It was very entertaining with the small classes and the welcoming environment.”

