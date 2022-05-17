Advertisement

Dothan police investigating afternoon robbery

(Source: KSLA News 12)
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police are investigating an afternoon armed robbery of a gas station.

They received a call just after 2:30 p.m. that an armed robbery was taking place at the Hobo Pantry near Westgate and Denton Road. Two people are believed to be involved.

A search is still being conducted in the area for those responsible. It’s unknown what was taken during the alleged crime.

