Dothan police investigating afternoon robbery

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police are investigating an afternoon armed robbery of a gas station.

They received a call just after 2:30 p.m. that an armed robbery was taking place at the Hobo Pantry near Westgate and Denton Road. Two people are believed to be involved.

A search is still being conducted in the area for those responsible. It’s unknown what was taken during the alleged crime.

