Advertisement

Dothan man accused of pushing drugs nabbed after months on run

He is the codefendant of Pastor Kenneth Glasgow, who founded The Ordinary People’s Society.
A south Alabama community activist, Rev. Kenneth Glasgow, was arrested in Dothan over the...
A south Alabama community activist, Rev. Kenneth Glasgow, was arrested in Dothan over the weekend.((Source: Houston County Jail))
By Ken Curtis
Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - U.S. Marshals apprehended a Dothan man last week who had been on the run from drug charges for several months.

Willie Frank Peterson faces federal allegations that he conspired with a Dothan pastor to distribute cocaine.

A grand jury in October indicted him and Rev. Kenneth Glasgow, who founded The Ordinary People’s Society, a group that pushes social initiatives.

Petersen’s indictment remained sealed until this week.

He pleaded not guilty at his first appearance last Friday and is jailed, pending a detention hearing.

Glasgow, an inmate voting rights activist, has been free on bail since October, when he surrendered after learning of his indictment.

DOJ does not provide booking photos of suspects and neither has it released information on Petersen’s arrest, other than the charge he faces.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

The crash remains under investigation.
One dead after crash in Coffee County
Michael Kelly booking photo
Coffee County man kills dogs, then tosses carcasses from bridge, investigators claim
Brandy Waters booking photo
Police: Dothan woman exposed children to Xanax laced Gummy Bears
Aaron and Blaire Welborn stop by the Fox 10 News Studios to show of the dentures Aaron found...
Snorkeler finds $2,000 dentures in Gulf, reunites with owner
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
Pike County Crash leaves one dead

Latest News

Dothan police investigating afternoon robbery
Houston County
Houston County tests voting machines prior to Election Day
The Andalusia Police Department
Merrell Pleads with Council/Commission for Higher Officer Pay
Hometown Tour
“News 4 Hometown Tour” to visit five Wiregrass cities in July