Dothan man accused of pushing drugs nabbed after months on run

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - U.S. Marshals apprehended a Dothan man last week who had been on the run from drug charges for several months.

Willie Frank Peterson faces federal allegations that he conspired with a Dothan pastor to distribute cocaine.

A grand jury in October indicted him and Rev. Kenneth Glasgow, who founded The Ordinary People’s Society, a group that pushes social initiatives.

Petersen’s indictment remained sealed until this week.

He pleaded not guilty at his first appearance last Friday and is jailed, pending a detention hearing.

Glasgow, an inmate voting rights activist, has been free on bail since October, when he surrendered after learning of his indictment.

DOJ does not provide booking photos of suspects and neither has it released information on Petersen’s arrest, other than the charge he faces.

