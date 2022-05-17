DHCLS receives $25,000 grant for interactive gallery space from the Daniel Foundation

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Houston County Library System (DHCLS) is proud to announce that the library has been awarded a $25,000 Arts, Culture and Community Assets Grant from the Daniel Foundation of Alabama. The grant will be used for the installation of the INDEX, an interactive gallery and exhibit space at the Main Library in Downtown Dothan.

“We are incredibly excited about this project and so appreciative to the Daniel Foundation for their support,” says Chris Warren, DHCLS Director. “We look forward to hosting exhibits that will inspire our patrons to take some time to be creative, curious, and imaginative.”

The INDEX will convert a 250-square-foot alcove at the Main Library into a dynamic , interactive gallery space. Library staff will change out the installations on a regular basis, and many of the exhibits will invite patron participation. The INDEX will demonstrate the library’s ongoing commitment to innovative library service and community engagement for many years to come.

J. Michael Lee Associates, Inc., based in Dothan, will serve as architects on the project. The INDEX is slated for completion date in November 2022.

Established in 1949, DHCLS today serves a population of approximately 105,000 residents through its main library, two branches, a bookmobile, and an extensive selection of ebooks and digital resources. In FY 2021, DHCLS welcomed over 111,000 visitors, and DHCLS patrons borrowed over 170,000 items, including books, audiobooks, DVDs, and ebooks. DHCLS offers a variety of innovative services, such as the Library of Things, a Seed Library, and Story Walks at Kiwanis Park and Walton Park. The library also offers programs for children, teens, and adults, ranging from storytimes, craft programs, technology instruction, and job search assistance.

