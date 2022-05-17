Advertisement

Alabama primary election absentee ballot deadlines

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The absentee voting period for the May 24th Primary Election began on March 30. The absentee ballot application deadline has passed.

Important absentee voting deadlines are listed below, as provided by the office of the Alabama secretary of state, John Merrill:

May 17, 2022: The last day that absentee ballot applications can be returned by mail.

May 19, 2022: The last day that absentee ballot applications can be returned by hand.

May 23, 2022: The last day to return absentee ballots by hand to the Absentee Election Manager.

May 24, 2022: Absentee ballots must be returned by mail to the Absentee Election Manager no later than noon.

Voters who are eligible to vote pursuant to the Uniformed and Overseas Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) will have until May 24, 2022 to postmark an absentee ballot.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at 334-242-7210.

