Results are in, public sides with Little Miss Samson
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 held a poll asking “Should Little Miss Samson be allowed to compete in Little Miss NPF pageant?” The results are in.
Total Responses: 780
Yes: 643 (82%)
No: 137 (18%)
The public sides with allowing Little Miss Samson to compete in the Little Miss NPF Pageant.
Original Story:
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.