Results are in, public sides with Little Miss Samson

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 held a poll asking “Should Little Miss Samson be allowed to compete in Little Miss NPF pageant?” The results are in.

Total Responses: 780

Yes: 643 (82%)

No: 137 (18%)

The public sides with allowing Little Miss Samson to compete in the Little Miss NPF Pageant.

Original Story:

