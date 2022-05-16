Advertisement

Results are in, public sides with Little Miss Samson

Brynlee Bowdoin at Little Miss Samson pageant on April 9, 2022.
Brynlee Bowdoin at Little Miss Samson pageant on April 9, 2022.(Brittany Bowdoin)
By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 held a poll asking “Should Little Miss Samson be allowed to compete in Little Miss NPF pageant?” The results are in.

Total Responses: 780

Yes: 643 (82%)

No: 137 (18%)

The public sides with allowing Little Miss Samson to compete in the Little Miss NPF Pageant.

Original Story:

Brynlee to compete in peanut festival after pageant backtracks

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

The crash remains under investigation.
One dead after crash in Coffee County
Brynlee Bowdoin at Little Miss Samson pageant on April 9, 2022.
Samson girl booted from peanut pageant
Woman dies days after Montgomery County crash
The company that produces Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers has issued a recall for a variety...
Various Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers gummies recalled for ‘thin metal strands’
Alex RiveraHernandez
Coffee County man charged with murder after fatal car crash

Latest News

Troy Youth Business
Youth Business Summit draws local students to business-centered workshops, competitions
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
Pike County Crash leaves one dead
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos
Mugshot
Man Charged with Possession of Fake Checks