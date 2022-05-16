Advertisement

Police: Dothan woman exposed children to Xanax laced Gummy Bears

Brandy Leshee Waters, 41, was arrested Friday after a neighbor reported a child acting erratically.
Brandy Waters booking photo
Brandy Waters booking photo(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan woman faces charges that she exposed several children to Xanax laced Gummy Bears.

Brandy Leshee Waters, 41, was arrested Friday after a neighbor reported a child acting erratically, Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall said.

“In a common area of the residence, she had what was believed to be liquid Xanax-soaked gummy candy,” he alleged in a statement. “All five children had access to the candy, and it was believed she possibly allowed one of the children to intentionally ingest some of the candy.”

Waters had charge of the children who range in age from seven to 16, though Lt. Hall did not disclose her relationship to them.

Xanax treats anxiety disorders and anxiety caused by depression, per medical websites.

Waters, charged with five counts of Chemical Endangerment, was released from the Houston County Jail after posting $75,000 in bonds.

