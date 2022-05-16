One dead after crash in Coffee County

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A two-vehicle crash Sunday has claimed the life of a Jackson, Ga., youth.

A 2021 Jeep Compass driven by Michael R. Lantrip, 61, of Covington, Ga., was involved in a crash with the attachment of a 2012 John Deere tractor driven by James R. Waite Jr., 51, of Andalusia.

The child, one of the passengers in the Jeep Compass, was pronounced deceased on scene.

Lantrip and three other passengers, including a teenager, were injured and transported to area hospitals for treatment.

The crash occurred on Alabama 189 near the five mile marker, approximately five miles east of Opp city limits, in Coffee County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

